UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quintana Signs For Ambitious French Team Arkea-Samsic

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:21 PM

Quintana signs for ambitious French team Arkea-Samsic

Colombia's two-time Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana has signed a three-year contract to ride for Arkea-Samsic, the ambitious French team announced on Monday

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Colombia's two-time Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana has signed a three-year contract to ride for Arkea-Samsic, the ambitious French team announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, leading the ongoing Vuelta a Espana overall standings, will see out this season with Movistar, the Spanish outfit he joined in 2012, before switching stables.

"Nairo is one of the global stars of our sport, and a galactic star in South America," Arkea-Samsic's general manager Emmanuel Hubert told a press conference.

Colombia's most decorated cyclist, the winner of the 2014 Giro d'Italia and Vuelta two years later, will assume co-leader responsibilities with current French road race champion Warren Barguil.

Quintana was 8th at the 2019 Tour de France while Barguil came 10th.

"It's a turning point in my career. I was looking for a team in which I was going to be happy. The goal is to fight for victory on the Tour de France," Quintana said on his new team's website.

The two-time runner-up in the Tour de France Quintana "is only 29" and "still in the game" said Hubert, a former professional cyclist.

"We want to become one of the best world teams and win a big tour," he added, with the popular climber's arrival designed to help lift the team onto the next level.

Also due to arrive at the Brittany-based team are Quintana's brother Dayer and another Colombian Winner Anancona as well as Italy's Diego Rosa (from Ineos).

"We're operating like we're already a Pro Tour team," Hubert said with Arkea-Samsic currently having to rely on wildcard invitations to cycling's three main races.

Quintana will be linking up again with Arkea-Samsic's sporting director Yvon Ledanois, who was the rider's mentor at Movistar in the early years of his career.

He lined up for this year's Tour of Spain with success in one of the signature stages at the Tour de France between Gap and Valloire.

Ahead of Tuesday's 10th stage Quintana leads the Vuelta by six seconds.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Climber Road Spain Italy 2019 From Best Race

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

10 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.