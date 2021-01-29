Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review first Test

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa by recording a comprehensive seven-wicket victory on day-four of the first Test at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday

Pakistan chased down the 88-run target for the loss of three wickets in the post-lunch session, Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 31, captain Babar Azam scored 30 runs.

Earlier, resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 187 for four, South Africa were bowled out for 245, setting Pakistan an 88-run target.

Debutant left-arm-spinner Nauman Ali took five wickets for 35 runs becoming the 12th Pakistan bowler to achieve the feat, leg-spinner Yasir Shah took four for 79.

Fawad Alam who scored 109 in the first innings was named player-of-the-match.

At the end of the match South Africa captain Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram and Pakistan captain Babar Azam and player-of-the-match Fawad Alam held online virtual media conferences.

Please note Markram’s media conference is embargoed tomorrow till 06:00 Pakistan Standard Time (03:00 South Africa Standard Time).