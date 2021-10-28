Quiton de Kock apologizes for pulling out of match West Indies

(@FahadShabbir)

The South African cricketer has urged other players to take a knee in a support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) South African player Quinton de Kock has apologized for pulling out World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday, the latest reports say.

IN a statement, de Kock, who has revealed he has mixed race family, said he meant no disrespect and "would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again" in a statement released via CSA on Thursday.

He said he understood the important of standing against racism, pointing out that he also understood their responsibility as players to set an example. He said that if he took a knee help to educate others and making the lives of others better he was more than happy to do so.

He said he did not in any way meant to disrespect anyone.

He said he is deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that he had caused.

He stated that his change of heart came after the players had a meeting with the CSA board on Wednesday evening.

"I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

"Since our chat with the board, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided."

De Kock also revealed for the first time that he is from a mixed race family. He stated that his half-sisters are Coloured and his step mum was Black. For him, he said, black lives mattered since he was born. Not just because there was an international movement, he added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hopes to return to the team for Saturday’s third group game against Sri Lanka.