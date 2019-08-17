Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Girls U-19 Squash Championship from Aug 21

To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the KP Squash Association will hold a Girls Under-19 Squash Championship here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the KP Squash Association will hold a Girls Under-19 Squash Championship here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Saturday. He disclosed that Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Girls Under-19 Squash Championship is organized to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are facing atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.

He said a total of 28 female players will be taking part in the Championship. Munawar Zaman, son of Qamar Zaman, said that all arrangements in this connection have already been done. He said President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman will formally inaugurate the Championship on August 21 at 11.00 a.m. while Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force will grace the occasion as chief guest at the closing ceremony to be organized on August 24, 2019.