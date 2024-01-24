Quran Khawani Held To Pray For Maazullah Cricket Academy Coach
Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 06:41 PM
A condolence reference was held in the memory of Abdul Aziz, the bowling coach of Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy of Directorate General Sports, in which Directorate Sports officials, players and relatives of the deceased also participated
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A condolence reference was held in the memory of Abdul Aziz, the bowling coach of Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy of Directorate General Sports, in which Directorate Sports officials, players and relatives of the deceased also participated.
The participants prayed for the departed soul of Abdul Aziz, a former cricketer and coach. They expressed deep sorrow on the untimely death of a senior cricket coach, who was committed to cricket and a very kind-hearted human.
Besides others, Director Sports and PCB curator Mir Bashar Khan, former Director General and former test cricketer Maazullah Khan also participated in the condolence reference and Quran Khawani held to pay homage to the departed soul of late Abdul Aziz.
Speaking on this occasion, former Test cricketer and ex-DG Sports Maazullah Khan paid rich tribute to the services late Abdul Aziz as coach rendered during his 40-year-long association with cricket. During his long association with the Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy, Abdul Aziz trained thousands of youngsters with bowling.
On the occasion, the participants demanded the provincial government, DG Sports and Pakistan Cricket Board to provide financial support to the children of the deceased. Parvez Khan, the chief coach of the academy, while talking to the media, said that the deceased was a great cricketer.
Coach Bakhtiar Khan and Irfan Babu said that late Abdul Aziz, who was always quiet and worked behind the scenes. They also appealed to the concerned quarters to help late Abdul Aziz so that his family could run daily affairs in a proper manner. Highlighting the good services as a cricketer, Coach Bakhtiar said that late Abdul Aziz was also part of the Military Combined Force team and participated in the U19 camp for Sri Lanka. He started his career as a cricket coach in 1998 and worked as founding coach of the Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy setup during 90s in the premises of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and later on shifted to Peshawar Sports Complex. Later, all the participants prayed for late Abdul Aziz. APP/ijz/1610
Recent Stories
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Care ..
Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry
Sugar mill sealed over default on payment
Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place
Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered
Declamation contest held at Spinwarm North Waziristan
Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on ..
CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar
More Stories From Sports
-
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office4 minutes ago
-
Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as Cameroon qualify for last 1648 minutes ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska and China's Zheng in Australian Open semis1 hour ago
-
Empowering women, strategic investment for betterment of society: Fawad2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women T20 tri-series on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Soon Lacrosse to get recognition in Pakistan with international support: Chris Gino3 hours ago
-
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in Islambad4 hours ago
-
Election Commissioner assumes charge at PCB59 minutes ago
-
Anderson out as England pick four spinners for India opener5 hours ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semi-finals5 hours ago
-
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test6 hours ago
-
Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 202619 hours ago