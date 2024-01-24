Quran Khawani held to pray for Maazullah cricket academy coach

A condolence reference was held in the memory of Abdul Aziz, the bowling coach of Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy of Directorate General Sports, in which Directorate Sports officials, players and relatives of the deceased also participated

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A condolence reference was held in the memory of Abdul Aziz, the bowling coach of Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy of Directorate General Sports, in which Directorate Sports officials, players and relatives of the deceased also participated.

The participants prayed for the departed soul of Abdul Aziz, a former cricketer and coach. They expressed deep sorrow on the untimely death of a senior cricket coach, who was committed to cricket and a very kind-hearted human.

Besides others, Director Sports and PCB curator Mir Bashar Khan, former Director General and former test cricketer Maazullah Khan also participated in the condolence reference and Quran Khawani held to pay homage to the departed soul of late Abdul Aziz.

Speaking on this occasion, former Test cricketer and ex-DG Sports Maazullah Khan paid rich tribute to the services late Abdul Aziz as coach rendered during his 40-year-long association with cricket. During his long association with the Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy, Abdul Aziz trained thousands of youngsters with bowling.

On the occasion, the participants demanded the provincial government, DG Sports and Pakistan Cricket Board to provide financial support to the children of the deceased. Parvez Khan, the chief coach of the academy, while talking to the media, said that the deceased was a great cricketer.

Coach Bakhtiar Khan and Irfan Babu said that late Abdul Aziz, who was always quiet and worked behind the scenes. They also appealed to the concerned quarters to help late Abdul Aziz so that his family could run daily affairs in a proper manner. Highlighting the good services as a cricketer, Coach Bakhtiar said that late Abdul Aziz was also part of the Military Combined Force team and participated in the U19 camp for Sri Lanka. He started his career as a cricket coach in 1998 and worked as founding coach of the Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy setup during 90s in the premises of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and later on shifted to Peshawar Sports Complex. Later, all the participants prayed for late Abdul Aziz. APP/ijz/1610