Rabbani And Gulberg Hockey Clubs Dominate In KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Rabbani Hockey Club and Gulberg Hockey Club emerged victorious in the ongoing KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Hockey Championship, held at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex in Gulshan Iqbal. The tournament is organized by the Karachi Hockey Association.
In the first match, Rabbani Hockey Club secured a commanding 10-0 win against Dolphin Hockey Club. Aliyan and Wajahat led the charge with hat-tricks, scoring three goals each in the 3rd, 9th, 16th, 32nd, 36th, and 39th minutes. Other contributors to the scoreline included Faisal (12th minute), Aalay Raza (14th minute), Arsalan (26th minute), and Fakhir (28th minute), each adding a goal.
In the second match, Gulberg Hockey Club dominated Karachi Tigers Hockey Club with an 11-1 victory. Munhil opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by Daniyal’s hat-trick (19th, 26th, and 32nd minutes), Junaid Junior’s four goals (22nd, 23rd, 33rd, and 36th minutes), and Mubashir’s three goals (31st, 34th, and 35th minutes). Afzal netted the only goal for Karachi Tigers.
The semi-finals lineup is now set, with Youth H.C, Police Boys H.C, Hanif Khan H.C, and Rabbani H.C advancing. The semi-finals will take place on March 25, 2025, with Youth H.C facing Police Boys H.C at 4:00 pm, followed by Hanif Khan H.C against Rabbani H.C at 5:00 pm.
