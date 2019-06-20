UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabiot Close To Juventus, But Pogba, Higuain Uncertain

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:49 PM

Rabiot close to Juventus, but Pogba, Higuain uncertain

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the Italian champions are in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot but played down a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the Italian champions are in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot but played down a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

"Pogba and Rabiot are two good players," Paratici said of the French pair during the presentation of new coach Maurizio Sarri at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

"Pogba was with us for many years, he grew up here and we love him, but he is a Manchester United player," continued Paratici.

"Rabiot is an excellent player, there are many clubs who want him. We are in the running, not just for him, but there are other targets in our minds.

"We'll discuss it with Maurizio and try to find the right targets together for the team we want to see." Meanwhile, former Chelsea coach Sarri said that Gonzalo Higuain could be set for a return to Juventus after his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

"I haven't talked to Gonzalo since the celebration after the Europa League final," said Sarri, who also coached the Argentine at his previous club Napoli.

"I had to get my ideas sorted concerning (the move to) this club. He is a Juventus player, so when he returns from holidays, we'll have the chance to talk.

"I love Pipita (Higuain), you know, but it will depend on him.

"There are directors here who have been following these players for years, so I will listen to their opinions too.

"It would be unfair for me to impose my ideas on people who know these players more than me.

"Gonzalo didn't enjoy the post-Juventus experience and was a little shaken after that season, these things happen," continued Sarri of Higuain who also had a loan spell at AC Milan.

"If he can get a strong reaction, he can play another three to four years at a high level."

Related Topics

Loan Holidays Stamford Turkish Lira Manchester United From PSG Chelsea Coach Juventus AC Milan Love

Recent Stories

Ryabkov Confirms Joint Commission Meeting on Irani ..

50 seconds ago

FESCO employee electrocuted

53 seconds ago

Lahore High Court directs NAB to decide Mohmand da ..

55 seconds ago

MEPCO making efforts to provide uninterrupted elec ..

57 seconds ago

Pyongyang Ready to Show Patience in Korean Peninsu ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Still Ashamed of Losing Note From Kneel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.