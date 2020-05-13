UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabiot Set To Return To Juventus, Laughs Off 'strike' Claim

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:32 PM

Rabiot set to return to Juventus, laughs off 'strike' claim

Juventus's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot reacted with irony on Wednesday to reports his delay in returning to Turin was because he was on "strike" in protest at the club cutting wages amid the coronavirus pandemic

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Juventus's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot reacted with irony on Wednesday to reports his delay in returning to Turin was because he was on "strike" in protest at the club cutting wages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you realise it's your last day on ... STRIKE!" Rabiot wrote on Instagram, alongside two laughing emojis and a sad-looking photo of himself.

Shortly after, the former Paris Saint-Germain player posted a new image, a drawing of a small vial on which was written "Newspapers-TV-Press, do not swallow".

The 25-year-old, who has spent the two-month coronavirus confinement at his home on the French Riviera, suggested that he should be back in Turin on Wednesday.

Italian newspaper La Stampa had claimed that the Frenchman was on "personal strike" in his Cote d'Azur villa in protest at the club's decision to cut wages.

Most foreign Serie A players have now returned to Italy, including Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Italian clubs have been allowed to resume individual training since May 4, but this has been optional for players.

At Juventus, besides Rabiot, Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has also yet to return to northen Italy.

Related Topics

Protest Turin Argentina Italy May PSG Juventus AC Milan Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

9 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

5 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

5 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

5 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

27 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.