Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Race preceded by minute's silence and anti-racism gesture

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix was preceded by a minute's silence and an anti-racism demonstration by the Formula One drivers and teams before the singing of the national anthem and the race.

The minute's silence was held in memory of French racing driver Anthoine Hubert who died after crashing in an F2 race last year.

Hubert's mother was present at the ceremony and all of the F1 cars will run carrying an emblem reading AH19 in his memory.

Hubert was a close friend of many of the drivers including Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri and Esteban Ocon of Renault.

As at all of this year's races, the drivers also assembled in an anti-racism protest with 13 drivers taking a knee and seven, as previously, standing. All wore 'End Racism' t-shirts, except defending six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who wore a 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirt.

