Racer Enaam Ahmed Gets Another Top 10 In American Racing Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2023 | 01:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :British Pakistani motor racing sports star Enaam Ahmed is now only 27 points shy of being in the top three of American Racing Championship.

Taking part in Indianapolis Motor Speedway here for Round 3 of IndyNXT by Firestone Championship, the official development series of Indy car racing, Enaam Ahmed picked up more points in what's known as America's top level of motor racing competition.

Enaam Ahmed, representing Pakistan in global racing arena, finished in 10th position. His American teammate Jagger Jones finished in 14th position.

"We are a new team and I am a new driver. We lack the experience the other teams have who have been doing this series for 20 years. We have only done it for 2 months," explained Enaam on challenges of being a rookie in a very competitive environment.

The 35-lap race was all green, meaning no safety car or yellow flag periods. Enaam was able to move up from his starting position with his aggressive overtaking, he overtook two cars as well as the championship leader Daniel Frost to get into the Top 10 which enabled him to gain more points to fight for the championship win.

"Another Top 10 for us is solid in only our second race. We are making progress but until we are winning we are not happy. We will keep pushing hard to learn for the next race," said Enaam.

He said: "I am now only 27 points shy of being in the top three. The next Indy NXT by Firestone event is a doubleheader June 3-4 at the Detroit Grand Prix street circuit and I am preparing for that with full energy to go all or nothing."

