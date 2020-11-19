Racers rev up car engines as 3-day 5th Thal jeep rally to get under way from Friday

Adventure hungry drivers from across the country started revving up their car/jeep engines Thursday to join the 105-kilometre long 5th annual Thal Jeep rally on a track stretching from Muzaffargarh to Layyah district, scheduled for Nov 20-22

A tent city was set up on deserted Changa Manga land in district Muzaffargarh after car racers started pouring in with high speed four-wheelers on Thursday and the organizers of the car sport event i.e Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) officials found busy deploying staff to supervise race with strict enforcement of SOPs to check novel coronavirus spread.

Famous car racers including Nadir Magsi accompanying their technical teams and guests have arrived at Changa Manga mound with a tent city around it abuzz with car engines sound.

TDCP officials had advised the racers to bring less number of guests and reduced the race track from 205 to 105 kilometres due to novel coronavirus threat.

Almost fifty (50) car/jeep racers have registered with the TDCP to join the race till Wednesday last, however, the number of participants could rise. The number of motorbike riders who would have their own race on Nov 22 was not yet known.

According to the schedule, the organizers would complete the process of registration, tagging vehicles and their technical inspection, medical check-up of drivers and navigators, and supervising the qualifying round on Nov 20, Friday.

Stock category race and women drivers race would be held on Nov 21. The race of modified vehicles would be held on Nov 22. Bikers race would also be held on Nov 22 but on a separate track.

The prize distribution ceremony would be held at Faisal stadium Muzaffargarh after the organizers would finalize the winners in each category race, TDCP officials said.