Racing 92 Sack Fiji Ace Nakarawa For Late Post-World Cup Return

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:47 PM

Racing 92 sack Fiji ace Nakarawa for late post-World Cup return

Racing 92 announced on Friday they had sacked Fijian Olympic gold medallist Leone Nakarawa for returning two weeks late after taking a holiday following the Rugby World Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Racing 92 announced on Friday they had sacked Fijian Olympic gold medallist Leone Nakarawa for returning two weeks late after taking a holiday following the Rugby World Cup.

"This decision...

Follows the proven disciplinary breaches of Mr Leone Nakarawa who, in particular, did not show up for the scheduled resumption of training on 28 October 2019," the club said in a statement, adding that the 31-year-old forward "refused to reply to the messages the club sent to him" while he was in Fiji.

More Stories From Sports

