Racing 92 Sign 'premium' Wallaby Beale

Mon 11th May 2020

Racing 92 sign 'premium' Wallaby Beale

French club Racing 92 announced on Monday they had signed 'premium' Australia utility back Kurtley Beale from the Waratahs on a two-year-deal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :French club Racing 92 announced on Monday they had signed 'premium' Australia utility back Kurtley Beale from the Waratahs on a two-year-deal.

Beale, 31, who has scored 156 points in 92 Tests, will join Paris-based Racing next season along with compatriot Luke Jones, a second-row forward currently at the Rebels having previously played in the Top 14 with Bordeaux-Begles.

"We've tried to mix youth and experience in positions where we haven't managed to pull through from our academy," sporting director Yannick Nyanga said.

"We have two premium signings who will bring some experience and their ability," he added.

Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna and former France full-back Brice Dulin are among the players to leave the side while Fiji fly-half Ben Volavola will join second-tier Perpignan on a one-season loan deal.

Former New Zealand back-rower Chris Masoe will leave his position as defence coach, to be replaced by ex-France hooker Dimitri Szarzewski.

