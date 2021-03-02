Racing hit by fresh apology over video of jockey riding dead horse

Racing's reputation suffered another blow on Tuesday as jockey Rob James apologised for a video circulating of him jumping on to a dead horse and pretending to ride it

James's apology comes hot on the heels of three-time Grand National winning trainer and fellow Irishman Gordon Elliott also apologising for sitting on a dead horse whilst on the phone.

Elliott faces a hearing thought likely to be held on Thursday or Friday this week into the image of him.

He has been barred from having runners in England till the result of the investigation by The Irish Horseracing Regulatory board (IHRB) is announced.

It places Elliott's owners principally Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary in a quandary with jumps racing's showpiece event the Cheltenham Festival due to begin in a fortnight.

They are allowed to switch trainers if they want their horses to run in England -- O'Leary has so far stood by 43-year-old Elliott.

Elliott has trained 32 winners at the Festival and brought O'Leary's Gigginstown Stud huge success.

He trained Don Cossack to land the blue riband event the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2016 and Tiger Roll to successive Grand National victories in 2018/19 at Aintree.

James enjoyed his biggest moment as a jockey so far for Elliott in riding a winner at the Festival last year.

The video shows James jumping onto the unnamed horse -- who had collapsed and died of cardiac arrest on the gallops in 2016 -- pretending to ride it whilst those around him laugh.

"I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media," James told racing newspaper The Irish Field.

"I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30th, 2016.

"I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horseracing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions." The 28-year-old jockey -- who rode the O'Leary-owned Milan Native to win the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last year -- said he was heartbroken.

"To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career," he said.

"I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love.