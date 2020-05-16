UrduPoint.com
Racing Loses That Sinking Feeling With Resumption On June 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Horse racing's planned resumption on June 1 in England is a godsend for the 'Sport of Kings' as it is "only so long you can tread water before you sink", Qatar Racing's manager David Redvers told AFP

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Horse racing's planned resumption on June 1 in England is a godsend for the 'Sport of Kings' as it is "only so long you can tread water before you sink", Qatar Racing's manager David Redvers told AFP.

Newcastle will host the first meeting behind closed doors since racing was suspended on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That will serve as an appetiser before it really kicks into gear with the first classics -- races for three year-olds only -- the 1000 and 2000 Guineas to be run at Newmarket on the first weekend of June.

Flat racing's showpiece meeting Royal Ascot it is hoped will follow shortly afterwards on June 16.

However, it will do so without racegoers, including its most notable attendee Queen Elizabeth II who although presently residing in adjacent Windsor Castle will miss it for the first time since 1952.

Racecourses have been taking a heavy hit with the Racecourse Association estimating they are losing over �8 million ($9.7 million) a month.

Redvers, though, is just thankful Qatar Racing's silks and those of their rivals will be once again seen in competitive action.

"It has been hugely concerning for everyone as it is only so long you can tread water before you sink," he told AFP by phone.

"It is looking a much better chance things will take off and on June 1 we come out all guns blazing." England will follow France who resumed racing last Monday, with jockeys required to wear masks.

French trainer Nicolas Clement said attending the meeting at Longchamp was like "walking into a hospital".

Ireland has brought forward its return by three weeks to June 8 after Prime Minister Leo Varadkar acknowledged on Friday "this is a big economic sector".

Strict regulations will be enforced in England with trainers, jockeys and grooms obliged to wear masks and owners not permitted to attend.

However, Redvers says all those rules and sacrifices are worth it so long as the show is back on the road.

"It is a long way from being a complete disaster and one must be thankful for small mercies," he said.

"Behind closed doors at least gives us horse racing.

"Without horse racing then there would be no hope and the industry would crumble very quickly so it could be worse."

