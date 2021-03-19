UrduPoint.com
Racing: Minella Indo Wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:54 PM

Racing: Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday to make Henry de Bromhead the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and the blue riband event at the same festival

Cheltenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday to make Henry de Bromhead the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and the blue riband event at the same festival.

Jack Kennedy guided Minella Indo home ahead of another de Bromhead runner, A Plus Tard, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, with two-time defending champion Al Boum Photo third.

