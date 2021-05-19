Racing secure Copa Libertadores knockout berth

Argentina's Racing Club booked a place in the Copa Libertadores knockout phase on Wednesday with a 1-0 win at Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Argentina's Racing Club booked a place in the Copa Libertadores knockout phase on Wednesday with a 1-0 win at Sao Paulo.

Central defender Joaquin Novillo struck the winner with a glancing header after Maxi Lovera's cross from the left wing just before the half-hour mark.

The result left Racing top of Group E with 11 points from five matches, three points ahead of their Brazilian rivals, who have eight points with one group match left.

In Group A, Walter Bou scored a first-half brace to fire Defensa y Justicia to a 4-3 win at Brazil's Palmeiras. Matias Rodriguez and Braian Romero were also on target for the Argentine side while Ze Rafael, Willian and Gustavo Scarpa netted for the hosts.

In other fixtures on Tuesday, The Strongest won 2-1 at home to Santos, Nacional overcame Universidad Catolica 1-0, Junior Barranquilla won 2-1 at Fluminense and Universitario secured a 3-2 home win over Independiente del Valle.