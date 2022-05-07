UrduPoint.com

Racing secure top spot in Argentine Primera Division group

A sublime late strike from Agustin Martegani earned San Lorenzo a 1-1 home draw with Group A leaders Racing Club in their final match of the Argentine Primera Division regular season on Friday

BUENOS AIRES, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:A sublime late strike from Agustin Martegani earned San Lorenzo a 1-1 home draw with Group A leaders Racing Club in their final match of the Argentine Primera Division regular season on Friday.

Javier Correa put the visitors ahead with a cool first-time finish on the counterattack after Benjamin Garre's clever pass between two defenders.

But the hosts equalized against the run of play when Martegani rifled an unstoppable 40-yard drive into the top right corner.

The result guaranteed Racing top spot with 30 points, four points ahead of second-placed River Plate, who have a game in hand. San Lorenzo are 10th in the 14-team group with 15 points.

