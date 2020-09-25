Racing welcome back Teddy Thomas for European Cup semi against Saracens

Racing 92 will welcome back French international winger Teddy Thomas from injury for Saturday's home European Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens, the Parisian club has announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Racing 92 will welcome back French international winger Teddy Thomas from injury for Saturday's home European Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens, the Parisian club has announced.

Thomas, 27 and with 19 France caps, has sat out Racing's opening three games of the season with a thigh injury, but will now take the place of Louis Dupichot, himself injured in the Cup quarter-final victory over Clermont.

"He's ready," Racing coach Laurent Travers said of Thomas. "He was already pushing last week.

"But it was important that he had a little more training time to be able to show all his qualities."Racing, however, will be without South African-born France forward Bernard Le Roux, replaced by ex-Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan.

Also missing is Australian full-back Kurtley Beale, still sitting out a three-week ban for a high tackle in a Top 14 game against Montpellier.