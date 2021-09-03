Racist Abuse of England Footballers in Hungary 'Completely Unacceptable' - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed racist abuse aimed at England footballers during a 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Hungary as "completely unacceptable," and called on the international football association to take strong action against those responsible

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed racist abuse aimed at England footballers during a 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Hungary as "completely unacceptable," and called on the international football association to take strong action against those responsible.

"It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.

I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, England's players were booed when they took a knee to protest against racism, and racist chants, mainly targeted at black players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, were heard during the match that ended up with a 4-0 win for England.