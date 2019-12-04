UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radiation 'hot Spots' Near Olympic Torch Relay In Fukushima: Greenpeace

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

Radiation 'hot spots' near Olympic torch relay in Fukushima: Greenpeace

Environmental pressure group Greenpeace said Wednesday it had detected what it called radiation "hot spots" near the starting point for the upcoming Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, northeastern Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Environmental pressure group Greenpeace said Wednesday it had detected what it called radiation "hot spots" near the starting point for the upcoming Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, northeastern Japan.

Japan's environment ministry said the area in general was safe but added it was in talks with local communities to survey the region ahead of the Games that open on July 24.

Greenpeace urged fresh radiation monitoring and continued clean-up efforts, saying its surveys had shown areas of high readings near J-Village, a sports complex located about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the nuclear plant damaged in the 2011 tsunami.

The Japanese government is keen to use the Olympics to showcase Fukushima's recovery from the disaster and intends to use J-Village as the starting point for the Japan leg of the torch relay starting in March.

Originally designed as a training centre for athletes, J-Village functioned for years as a logistics hub for crews working to control and decommission the crippled reactors.

After a clean-up process, the sports centre became fully operational again in April this year, shortly after Japanese Olympic officials decided to use it as the starting point for the torch relay.

Greenpeace said they had detected some spots with radiation levels as high as 1.7 microsieverts per hour when measured one metre (one yard) above the surface.

This compared with the nationally allowed safety standard of 0.23 microsieverts per hour, and a normal reading in Tokyo of around 0.04 microsieverts per hour.

The hotspots showed a reading of 71 microsieverts per hour at the surface level, Greenpeace said.

However, J-Village's internet site says the radiation reading at its main entrance was 0.111 microsieverts per hour on Wednesday, while one of its fields showed a reading of 0.085 microsieverts per hour.

Tokyo Electric Power, which operates the Fukushima plant, said it cleaned the spots on Tuesday after the environment ministry told the company about them.

Greenpeace said it had relayed its findings to the Japanese government as well as local and international Olympic organisers.

The group will publish a report of its findings in the region next year.

Related Topics

Tsunami Internet Sports Nuclear Company Fukushima Tokyo Reading Japan SITE Hub March April July Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

Law ministry notifies appointment of Justice Gulza ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives in South Korea on ..

8 minutes ago

Famous Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi remembered

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks Zardari's medical ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey-Trained forces protects northern Syria

5 minutes ago

German spy prosecutors take over alleged Russian k ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.