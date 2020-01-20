UrduPoint.com
Radio Pakistan To Air Live Commentary On Pak-BD Cricket Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Radio Pakistan to air live commentary on Pak-BD cricket series

Radio Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to broadcast live ball to-ball running commentary on all matches being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh from January 24

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to broadcast live ball to-ball running commentary on all matches being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh from January 24.

Bangladesh cricket team is visiting Pakistan to play three T-20 Matches, two test matches and one day match in Pakistan which will be played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, a press release Monday said.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast live commentary from its MW network only PBC Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Bhawalpur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Gligit, Khuzdar, Loralai, Skardu, Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Dera Ismail Khan and Turbat.

Dhanak FM-94 and FM 101 Network will also broadcast live updates of the matches during their routine transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here that as an official media partner with Islamabad United, FM 101 network news and Current Affairs Channel are also broadcasting special show "PSL Season-V special edition" daily from 2030 hours to 2100 hours.

