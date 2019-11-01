UrduPoint.com
Radio Pakistan To Broadcast Live Commentary Of Cricket Matches With Bangladesh And Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Radio Pakistan to broadcast live commentary of cricket matches with Bangladesh and Australia

Radio Pakistan will broadcast live running commentary on one-day cricket series with Bangladesh and Australia schedule to start from Saturday (November 2)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan will broadcast live running commentary on one-day cricket series with Bangladesh and Australia schedule to start from Saturday (November 2).

The Live commentary on matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh Women teams and Pakistan Vs Australia T-20 and Test matches will be broadcast from Radio Pakistan medium waves network including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.

I.Khan, Turbat and Loralai Stations, said a press release issued here Friday.

The first one-day between Pakistan and Bangladesh Women teams will be played on Saturday while the second match will be played on Monday.

Pakistan Vs Australia T20 matches will be played on 3rd , 5th and 8th November while the two test matches will be played from 21st to 25th November and 29th to� 3rd December.

Radio Pakistan's FM-101 network will also broadcast live updates of all the matches.

