UrduPoint.com

Raducanu Beats Van Uytvanck In Wimbledon Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Raducanu beats Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener

US Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to the delight of a partisan crowd on Wimbledon's Centre Court

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :US Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to the delight of a partisan crowd on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

The 19-year-old British player, who was an injury doubt for the Grand Slam, struggled to impose herself early in the first-round match but broke serve in the seventh game.

Van Uytvanck broke back but Raducanu again seized the initiative by breaking again and survived a tough test on her serve to take the first set 6-4.

The pair swapped breaks in the second set and Raducanu broke again in the ninth game, comfortably holding serve and sealing victory with a backhand volley to the delight of the crowd.

"It's an incredibly special feeling to be back at Wimbledon," said the British number one, who reached the fourth round last year.

"I felt the support the minute I walked out and walking around the grounds. I want to say thank you to everyone who has been here supporting, through the tough times as well. It's all worth it to play on Centre Court and come through with a win." Raducanu has struggled with a string of minor injuries since her sensational win at Flushing Meadows last year, including a side strain earlier this month.

The teenager did not drop a set in New York, becoming the first British female player to win a Grand Slam singles crown since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

But she has not won more than two matches at a tournament since.

She will take on France's Caroline Garcia for a place in the last 32.

Related Topics

France Van Virginia New York All Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis w ..

Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens

1 minute ago
 Three things we learned from the England-New Zeala ..

Three things we learned from the England-New Zealand series

1 minute ago
 Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland for 'Holyrood week' ..

Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland for 'Holyrood week'

1 minute ago
 One dead as rare tornado tears through Dutch city

One dead as rare tornado tears through Dutch city

4 minutes ago
 Active collaboration can take Pakistan-China econo ..

Active collaboration can take Pakistan-China economic ties to new heights: Shire ..

4 minutes ago
 Jordan toxic gas blast kills 10, injures over 200

Jordan toxic gas blast kills 10, injures over 200

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.