Raducanu injured at Nottingham in blow to Wimbledon preparations

London, June 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon preparations were thrown into turmoil after the US Open champion was forced to retire from her Nottingham Open first round match on Tuesday.

Raducanu needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after suffering an injury.

The 19-year-old Briton received treatment on her left side and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had to pull out after just 33 minutes while trailing 4-3 in the first set.

It was the third time Raducanu had withdrawn from a tournament due to injury since she burst onto the tennis scene with her stunning US Open triumph in September last year.

The world number 11 also bowed out of matches in Guadalajara in February and Rome in May with injuries.

Raducanu is due to play in Birmingham next week, but she has "no idea" if she will be ready for Wimbledon, with the grass-court Grand Slam starting on June 27.

"I think I pulled something. I'm not really sure what exactly happened. An absolute freak injury. I don't know what I could have done about it," Raducanu said.