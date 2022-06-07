UrduPoint.com

Raducanu Injured At Nottingham In Blow To Wimbledon Preparations

Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Raducanu injured at Nottingham in blow to Wimbledon preparations

London, June 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon preparations were thrown into turmoil after the US Open champion was forced to retire from her Nottingham Open first round match on Tuesday.

Raducanu needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after suffering an injury.

The 19-year-old Briton received treatment on her left side and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had to pull out after just 33 minutes while trailing 4-3 in the first set.

It was the third time Raducanu had withdrawn from a tournament due to injury since she burst onto the tennis scene with her stunning US Open triumph in September last year.

The world number 11 also bowed out of matches in Guadalajara in February and Rome in May with injuries.

Raducanu is due to play in Birmingham next week, but she has "no idea" if she will be ready for Wimbledon, with the grass-court Grand Slam starting on June 27.

"I think I pulled something. I'm not really sure what exactly happened. An absolute freak injury. I don't know what I could have done about it," Raducanu said.

Related Topics

Tennis World Rome Guadalajara Nottingham Birmingham Switzerland February May June September From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

3 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

3 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

3 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

3 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

4 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.