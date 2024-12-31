Open Menu

Raducanu Pulls Out Of Australian Open Warm-up With Back Injury

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back injury

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulled out of the Auckland Classic on Tuesday with a "back niggle" in a blow to her Australian Open preparations.

Britain's Raducanu will now fly to Melbourne to begin rehabilitation ahead of the year's first major starting on January 12.

The 22-year-old has suffered a series of injuries since bursting onto the scene with her New York triumph in 2021.

"I've tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here," the 56th-ranked Raducanu said.

"But unfortunately I've picked up a back niggle and I won't be ready in time."

Raducanu is travelling with renowned fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura in an attempt to better withstand the rigours of professional tennis.

Raducanu missed a chunk of 2023 following wrist and ankle surgery, and was recently sidelined for two months by a foot injury.

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Elise Mertens also withdrew Tuesday hours before the second seed's first-round match in Auckland.

Top seed Madison Keys defied blustery conditions to win her first-round match in straight sets over Lucia Bronzetti.

American world number 21 Keys was relieved to start her season with a solid 6-4, 6-4 outing against the Italian.

"I feel like we all come out, we're a little bit nervous, but it's obviously so much fun to be back out here," she said.

"Lucia is one of those players who's just going to make you keep on having to play shots. So it's great for the confidence this early in the season."

The 29-year-old will next play unseeded Romanian Jaqueline Cristian after her Ukrainian opponent Yuliia Starodubtseva retired during their second set.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat China's Wang Xiyu 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, the American setting up a second-round match against fifth-seeded Dane Clara Tauson.

Related Topics

Tennis World China Melbourne Sofia Auckland Madison New York January Australian Open All Best Top Coach US Open Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

41 minutes ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

10 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

10 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

10 hours ago
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

10 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

10 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

10 hours ago
 Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: K ..

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago
 US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legac ..

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

10 hours ago
 Bird collisions are cause of many global air accid ..

Bird collisions are cause of many global air accidents: expert

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports