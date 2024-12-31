Raducanu Pulls Out Of Australian Open Warm-up With Back Injury
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulled out of the Auckland Classic on Tuesday with a "back niggle" in a blow to her Australian Open preparations.
Britain's Raducanu will now fly to Melbourne to begin rehabilitation ahead of the year's first major starting on January 12.
The 22-year-old has suffered a series of injuries since bursting onto the scene with her New York triumph in 2021.
"I've tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here," the 56th-ranked Raducanu said.
"But unfortunately I've picked up a back niggle and I won't be ready in time."
