Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back injury

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulled out of the Auckland Classic on Tuesday with a "back niggle" in a blow to her Australian Open preparations.

Britain's Raducanu will now fly to Melbourne to begin rehabilitation ahead of the year's first major starting on January 12.

The 22-year-old has suffered a series of injuries since bursting onto the scene with her New York triumph in 2021.

"I've tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here," the 56th-ranked Raducanu said.

"But unfortunately I've picked up a back niggle and I won't be ready in time."