UrduPoint.com

Raducanu Relives US Open Glory On First Night Back Home

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Raducanu relives US Open glory on first night back home

Emma Raducanu revealed Friday she spent her first night back in Britain watching a replay of her historic US Open final victory against Leylah Fernandez, admitting her achievement still had not fully sunk in

London, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Emma Raducanu revealed Friday she spent her first night back in Britain watching a replay of her historic US Open final victory against Leylah Fernandez, admitting her achievement still had not fully sunk in.

The 18-year-old beat her 19-year-old Canadian opponent 6-4, 6-3 in New York on Saturday to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Raducanu became the first British player to win a Grand Slam in women's singles since Virginia Wade in 1977 and did not drop a set during her stunning run to the title.

She returned to her suburban London home on Thursday, enjoying a taste of home cooking and reliving the emotional rollercoaster of her 111-minute tussle with Fernandez.

"It's gradually sinking in a bit more, but it's still such a whirlwind of an experience," she told the BBC. "I've loved every moment of it. It is something that is still very difficult to fully comprehend." Raducanu, who has rocketed to 23rd in the world rankings, made her breakthrough at Wimbledon earlier this year, reaching the fourth round at her first Grand Slam.

But her mid-match withdrawal drew criticism for a perceived lack of mental strength, including from seven-time Grand Slam winner and pundit John McEnroe.

Yet Raducanu felt proud of her resilience during her victory in New York.

"When I was watching it (the final), it almost feels like that's not me who's playing," she said.

"I knew exactly what was going to happen but there's some very tense moments and I was really proud of how I came through." Raducanu has spoken of how her parents' strict approach helped her become a champion.

Speaking about her welcome home, the teenager said: "They just gave me a hug when I came back, nothing crazy. My mum made some really good homemade dumplings. Just some reassurance in saying they're proud of me is enough." The Toronto-born teenager, who pocketed $2.5 million for winning the US Open, has shot to fame overnight and is set to earn millions through lucrative sponsorship deals.

She received a congratulatory letter from Queen Elizabeth II, spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone and appeared at New York's Met Gala fashion show.

Raducanu's next appearance on the WTA Tour could come at the Indian Wells tournament in California next month.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World London Virginia New York United Kingdom Women From Million Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

47 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 11 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 11 new community cases of COVID-19

48 seconds ago
 Administration enforcing NCO's guidelines in lette ..

Administration enforcing NCO's guidelines in letter & spirit: Chandio

50 seconds ago
 Pharmaceutical goods export increases 14% in 2 mon ..

Pharmaceutical goods export increases 14% in 2 months

52 seconds ago
 Three belonging to international target killers ga ..

Three belonging to international target killers gang held

4 minutes ago
 SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organizat ..

SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organization's 20th Anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.