UrduPoint.com

Raducanu Rockets Up 127 Ranking Places After Shock US Open Win

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:26 PM

Raducanu rockets up 127 ranking places after shock US Open win

British teenager Emma Raducanu moved up 127 places to 23rd in the world on Monday after her stunning triumph at the US Open

Paris, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :British teenager Emma Raducanu moved up 127 places to 23rd in the world on Monday after her stunning triumph at the US Open.

The 18-year-old became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.

Fernandez was rewarded for her passage to the final with a rise of 45 places to 28th.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka, who Fernandez beat on the way to the final and has said she is taking a break from tennis, drops to fifth place.

Bianca Andreescu, the US Open winner two years ago, fell 13 places to 20th after she was knocked out in the fourth round of this year's tournament.

Cori Gauff, the 17-year-old American, moves into the top 20 at 19th place.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10075 pts 2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7720 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5315 (+1) 4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4860 (+1) 5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4796 (-2) 6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4692 7. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4668 (+2) 8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4571 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4380 (+1) 10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4060 (+1) 11. Simona Halep (ROM) 4051 (+2) 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3820 13. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3750 (+5) 14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3590 (+1) 15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3245 (+2) 16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3140 17. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3068 (+3) 18. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2975 (+3) 19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2815 (+4) 20. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2777 (-13) Selected23. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2571 (+127)28. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2254 (+45)

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Sofia Osaka From Top Pakistan Oilfields Limited US Open

Recent Stories

EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for ..

EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for Boosting Defense Capabilities

56 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Duba ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE Pavilion

12 minutes ago
 Emirates launches first airline virtual reality ap ..

Emirates launches first airline virtual reality app in Oculus store

12 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

57 seconds ago
 Highlights of presidential address to Parliament's ..

Highlights of presidential address to Parliament's joint sitting

58 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to start canola cultivation immedi ..

Farmers advised to start canola cultivation immediately

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.