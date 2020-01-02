UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rafael Dudamel Steps Down As Venezuela Coach

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rafael Dudamel steps down as Venezuela coach

Rafael Dudamel is stepping down as coach of Venezuela after nearly four years in charge, sources close to the case told AFP on Thursday

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Rafael Dudamel is stepping down as coach of Venezuela after nearly four years in charge, sources close to the case told AFP on Thursday.

According to reports in the Brazilian press, the 46-year-old is likely to take over Atletico Mineiro who have been on the hunt for a coach since the end of Vagner Mancini's brief tenure in December.

The former goalkeeper will hold a press conference later on Thursday.

His departure comes just three months before the start of South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The highlight of Dumadel's time in charge came just after he was appointed in 2016 when he led Venezuela to the quarter-finals of the Copa America where they lost to Argentina.

Related Topics

World Argentina Venezuela December 2016 Atletico Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

“May she turn Fizza Hussain again from Hareem Sh ..

25 minutes ago

UAE’s banking system provides financial facilita ..

36 minutes ago

7 arrested in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's ..

35 minutes ago

522 accused rounded up in 305 cases registered und ..

35 minutes ago

PMC-SWS distribute food packages amongst earthquak ..

35 minutes ago

DC hands over six vehicles for upcoming cleanlines ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.