Rafael Nadal Stunned By Alexander Zverev In Madrid Last-eight

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:27 AM

Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday, casting doubts over the Spaniard's form ahead of this month's French Open

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday, casting doubts over the Spaniard's form ahead of this month's French Open.

Nadal has now fallen early in two clay-court Masters tournaments ahead of the Grand Slam in Paris, after going out in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last month before winning in Barcelona.

World number two Nadal will be bidding for a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st major in the French capital.

More Stories From Sports

