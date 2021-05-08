Rafael Nadal stunned by Alexander Zverev in Madrid last-eight

Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday, casting doubts over the Spaniard's form ahead of this month's French Open

Nadal has now fallen early in two clay-court Masters tournaments ahead of the Grand Slam in Paris, after going out in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last month before winning in Barcelona.

World number two Nadal will be bidding for a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st major in the French capital.