RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020: Day 1

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 rolled into action here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

PLTA General Secretary former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) inaugurated the event during the opening ceremony, which was also attended by chief referee Faheem Siddique, players and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid said the tournament is being contested in nine different categories while the finals of the mega event will be played on October 17. He said that 75 players from all over the Punjab have been featuring in this tennis activity being conducted by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Today, Tuesday, in U-18 first round, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Asad Zaman 8-3, Zain Ul Abideen beat Moavia Butt8-1, Husnian Ali beat Nyle Aslam 8-6, Hounain Ali Rizwan beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2 and Hassan Ali beat Shehryar Anees 8-7(5).

