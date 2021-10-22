Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

India's Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has warned India to not take Pakistan lightly ahead of the clash between arch-rivals during the ongoing T20 World Cup saying the Green-shirts have played in the UAE and know the conditions well

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :India's Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has warned India to not take Pakistan lightly ahead of the clash between arch-rivals during the ongoing T20 World Cup saying the Green-shirts have played in the UAE and know the conditions well.

Pakistan would take on India on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium as the Green-shirts would aim for their first win in the World Cups over the Men in Blue.

India has never lost to Pakistan in World Cup matches, with a 7-0 record in ODIs and 5-0 T20s.

"Whenever we play against any team, the past records don't matter. We always focus on the present, our strategies, strengths, how the conditions are going to be, etc. Media creates a bit of hype whereas the dressing room remains quiet.

Focus is always on how well we can do as a team on that particular day," Rahane said on Salaam Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"I'm sure India against Pakistan match will be a good one. I'm obviously backing India to win the match but personally, I believe no team should be taken lightly. And I'm sure the Indian T20 team has as much respect for Pakistan as it has for any other team," he said.

He also spoke about how the conditions in UAE will help both teams.

"Pakistan players have played quite a bit of cricket here in the UAE so they have an idea. But we also know how to adapt to these conditions as they aren't much different from India. Those who have played the IPL 2021 have an advantage here in the T20 World Cup," he said.