Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Fails To Satisfy FBR's Questions About His Earning Abroad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:55 PM

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan fails to satisfy FBR's questions about his earning abroad

The FBR has given one-day time to the singer to explain his position regarding secret assets.

LAHORE: (UrduPooint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has failed to satisfy the questions of Federal Board of Revenu (FBR) regarding his secret assets and sources of money.

The sources said that board officials summoned Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for having secret sources of income, and asked him questions about this but he could not answer these questions.

They said that the officials gave him one-day time to explain his position regarding secret sources of income.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) started investigating Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s income earned from abroad last year in November.

Action against the singer was expedited after FBR acquired details of his travel history.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) provided the 15-year travel history of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, from 2014-20, on FBR’s own request.

According to some reports, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan made countless visits to different countries from April 20, 2005 till August 17, 2020. The singer made the most visits to India, UK, USA, Canada and the UAE during this period.

