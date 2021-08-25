Rahat Khan appointed as PWHA General Manager

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) appointed Rahat Khan as General Manager of Punjab Women Hockey Association.

PHF issued notification in this regard.

The Federation also appointed Sehrish Ghumman as Advisor to Punjab Women’s hockey technical wing.

In a statement, both Rahat Khan and Sehrish Ghumman said that they would play their roles to promote Hockey in the province.

Sehrish Ghumman said, "women's hockey talents will be discovered and the girls playing it will be facilitated,".

She stated that PHF would take every possible step for promotion of the sports of hockey in country, hopefully Pakistan would pick-up again and become one of the best teams, Sehrish added. GM Punjab women Hockey association Rahat Khan said that they would provide a platform to the girls from all over Punjab to come and play hockey. "We will work together to revive the PHF by correcting the mistakes made in the past, " she added.