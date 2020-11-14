Raheel Gymkhana beat Badshah Club in Inter-Club One Day Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :In the Peshawar Inter-Club One Day cricket Tournament Raheel Gymkhana defeated Peshawar Badshah by 95 runs after an easy and one-sided contest in a match played at Gymkhana Ground here on Saturday.

Batting first, Raheel Gymkhana Club scored 206 runs in the allotted overs in which Mir Wali scored 44, Zarif batted brilliantly with his excellent knock of 82 including nine boundaries and two sixes, Fazal Amin scored 21 runs.

In reply, Peshawar Badshah were bowled out for 111, with Riaz Kyle (26), Owais (25) and Shehzad Nabi (19) leading the way.

Raheel Gymkhana won the match by 95 runs. Zarif was awarded Man of the Match for his excellent batting. Former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, Organizing Secretary of the tournament and President of Peshawar Badshah Muhammad Imran, players and officials were present on the occasion.