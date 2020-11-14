UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raheel Gymkhana Beat Badshah Club In Inter-Club One Day Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Raheel Gymkhana beat Badshah Club in Inter-Club One Day Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :In the Peshawar Inter-Club One Day cricket Tournament Raheel Gymkhana defeated Peshawar Badshah by 95 runs after an easy and one-sided contest in a match played at Gymkhana Ground here on Saturday.

Batting first, Raheel Gymkhana Club scored 206 runs in the allotted overs in which Mir Wali scored 44, Zarif batted brilliantly with his excellent knock of 82 including nine boundaries and two sixes, Fazal Amin scored 21 runs.

In reply, Peshawar Badshah were bowled out for 111, with Riaz Kyle (26), Owais (25) and Shehzad Nabi (19) leading the way.

Raheel Gymkhana won the match by 95 runs. Zarif was awarded Man of the Match for his excellent batting. Former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, Organizing Secretary of the tournament and President of Peshawar Badshah Muhammad Imran, players and officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Man

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu fri ..

40 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister to Go to US on Sunda ..

27 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Minister Meets With Russi ..

27 minutes ago

All preparation finalized for GB elections

27 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Plotter of Kabul University T ..

27 minutes ago

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.