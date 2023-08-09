Rahim fully focused to outshine for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Young talented badminton player Abdul Rahim was fully focused to make the nation proud by winning laurels for the country at national and international level.

Rahim, who won a gold medal in badminton in the National Special Olympics Games, said he was a resident of Rawalpindi and is currently studying here at the National Training Center for Special Persons School.

"I'm focusing on the game of badminton, acquiring technical skills along with the techniques as to excel in the game. I leave home at 6am in the morning for the National Training Center and reach by 8am. I am getting training along with school studies," he told APP in an interview.

He said he was playing badminton for two years and won the gold medal in the National Special Olympic Games in September last year.

"My family and friends praised me for winning the gold medal, which made me encouraged and determined to take sports as a career and win medals for the country by performing well in future." He expressed hope that if he gets a chance to compete in badminton in other countries, especially in Germany, then he would display top notch and make the country proud.

"I request the government to provide me a job as I'm currently unemployed. If I get a job I'll be able to support my family. I have a stutter in my tongue due to which I face difficulty in speaking."Rahim said the National Training Center was fully supporting them for school-level competitions. It may be mentioned that Rahim performed brilliantly in the badminton event of the National Special Olympics Games last year, which was an example for other special children.