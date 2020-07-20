UrduPoint.com
Rahm Grabs Golf World No. 1 Ranking With PGA Memorial Win

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

Rahm grabs golf world No. 1 ranking with PGA Memorial win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballestors in 1989 to hold golf's world number one ranking, fending off a late challenge Sunday to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed a chip from 31 feet at the par-3 16th to thwart American rival Ryan Palmer's fightback and overtake Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy for the top spot in the rankings.

