Rahm grabs golf world No. 1 ranking with PGA Memorial win

Los Angeles, 20th Jul, 2020 :Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballestors in 1989 to hold golf's world number one ranking, fending off a late challenge Sunday to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed a chip from 31 feet at the par-3 16th to thwart American rival Ryan Palmer's fightback and overtake Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy for the top spot in the rankings.