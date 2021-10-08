UrduPoint.com

Rahm Makes Flying Start At Spanish Open

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:33 AM

Rahm makes flying start at Spanish Open

World number one Jon Rahm made the most of home comforts at the Spanish Open on Thursday, posting an impressive 8-under-par 63 in the first round

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :World number one Jon Rahm made the most of home comforts at the Spanish Open on Thursday, posting an impressive 8-under-par 63 in the first round.

Rahm is playing in Spain for the first time in almost two years and the 26-year-old looked more than comfortable at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where he is bidding to win the Spanish Open for a third time in a row. The event was cancelled last year.

The 26-year-old trailed Englishman Ross McGowan, who finished 10-under-par, and his Spanish compatriot Sebastian Garcia, who came in one shot off the lead.

Rahm, who was born in the Basque country, enjoyed the support of the home crowd and the reigning US Open champion said he felt no extra pressure.

"Not at all, it motivates me more," he said. "When I was little and dreaming of playing golf in big tournaments, the course was never empty. The more the merrier."

Related Topics

World Madrid Lead Spain Event All US Open

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

2 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

2 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

2 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.