LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for sports Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh Thursday condoled the demise of mother of former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Yousuf.

In a joint condolence message, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.