UrduPoint.com

Raiders And Bears Snap Losing Streaks On US Thanksgiving Holiday

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Raiders and Bears snap losing streaks on US Thanksgiving holiday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Daniel Carlson kicked five field goals, including the eventual game winner with 4:28 remaining in overtime, as the Las Vegas Raiders edged the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Carlson's 29-yard dagger snapped the Raiders' three-game losing skid and handed the Cowboys their third loss in their last four games.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown as Las Vegas improved to 6-5 on the season with the win on the American Thanksgiving holiday.

Carr said it was extra special to get a win over the Cowboys. He grew up a fan of the Cowboys, and his parents gave him the middle name Dallas because his mother was a huge Cowboys supporter.

"For us to be able to bounce back against this football team and get a win on Thanksgiving is pretty cool," said Carr. "I grew up in Texas so the Cowboys is what we watched. I got the name Dallas from my mom being a Cowboys fan." Josh Jacobs rushed for 87 yards and scored a touchdown, DeSean Jackson caught a touchdown pass and Hunter Renfrow made a career-high eight catches for 134 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 32 of 47 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, who dropped to 7-4.

Cowboy's speedster Tony Pollard returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a touchdown, and Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon had touchdown catches in the loss.

With just under three minutes left in regulation, Dallas tied the contest when Prescott threw a 32-yard pass to Schultz for a touchdown. The two connected moments later for a two-point conversion.

Carlson kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 33-30 lead with 1:52 remaining in the fourth. Dallas' Greg Zuerlein then kicked a game-tying 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left on the clock to set the stage for the overtime.

"We proved what we are capable of. We got to do this every week," said Carr.

Elsewhere, Cairo Santos booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Chicago to a 16-14 victory over the hapless Detroit Lions and snap the Bears' five-game losing streak.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, threw for one touchdown and 317 yards, and engineered the game-winning drive that culminated with Santos's field goal.

"This week was an important week to believe in each other," said Santos, whose second field goal right before halftime gave the Bears a 13-7 lead. "And, hope to catch fire again." The Bears controlled the ball for the last 8:30, spanning 18 plays in front of a crowd of 48,200 at Ford Field in Michigan.

The victory denied Dan Campbell his first head coaching victory with the Lions, who are the only winless NFL team at 0-10-1.

The Bears have had problems of their own beating other teams. Heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day contest, Chicago had lost five in a row and their previous two by a combined five points.

"We've been through some stuff, some distractions," said Bears coach Matt Nagy. "But it just proves who they are, what type of fighters they are, what type of winners they are." On Thursday, Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes with one interception. Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 123 yards for the Bears, who improved to 4-7 on the season. Cole Kmet had eight receptions for 65 yards.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit. Goff had missed Detroit's previous game with an ankle injury.

Josh Reynolds had three receptions for 70 yards, including a 39-yard score.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift carried the ball just three times before suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter. He did not return.

Swift had 266 rushing yards in the previous two games.

The Bears were missing Fields, who suffered a rib injury in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The team's top wideout, Allen Robinson, was also out because of a hamstring strain.

The Bears led 13-7 at halftime.

Related Topics

Football Injured Fire Santos Cairo Las Vegas Lead Dalton Jackson Prescott Baltimore Dallas Detroit Chicago Sunday From Top Ford Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

11 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.