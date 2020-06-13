UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raiji, World's Oldest First-class Cricketer, Dies At 100

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

Raiji, world's oldest first-class cricketer, dies at 100

Vasant Raiji, the world's oldest first-class cricketer, died aged 100 in Mumbai on Saturday, his son-in-law Sudarsahan Nanavata told Indian media

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Vasant Raiji, the world's oldest first-class cricketer, died aged 100 in Mumbai on Saturday, his son-in-law Sudarsahan Nanavata told Indian media.

Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches between 1938 and 1950, scoring 277 runs at an average of 23.08. He was also a cricket historian.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Steve Waugh visited Raiji at his Mumbai home on his 100th birthday on January 26.

"His warmth and passion for playing and watching Cricket was endearing," Tendulkar wrote of his meeting with Raiji on Twitter following the announcement of the death.

According to Indian sports statistician Mohandas Menon, New Zealand's Alan Burgess, who was 100 on May 1, is now the world's oldest living first-class cricketer.

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai World Australia Sports Twitter Died January May Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs enhances its e-service ..

14 minutes ago

NCM issues warning of rough seas in Arabian Gulf

14 minutes ago

Chairman FIEDMC terms federal budget 2020-21 as gr ..

2 minutes ago

Ramiz wants Misbah to change his approach

2 minutes ago

Two killed, five wounded in land dispute

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.