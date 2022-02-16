Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

Railway team has won 3rd Sheikh Afzal Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament with 50 runs by defeating its rival Morning Star team in the final match played at Jawad Sports & Culture Complex on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Railway team has won 3rd Sheikh Afzal Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament with 50 runs by defeating its rival Morning Star team in the final match played at Jawad sports & Culture Complex on Wednesday.

Winning toss, Railway team decided to bat first and scored 181 runs with a loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Haseeb of Railway team scored 36 runs against 20 balls while Danish Rasheed bagged 33 runs on 32 balls.

Muhammad Naveed of Morning Star team got three wickets against 20 runs in 4 overs.

Chasing the target, Morning Star team could score only 131 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Abdul Hannan of Morning Star got 25 runs on 22 balls while Tahir Hussain grabbed 18 runs on 17 balls.

Sadaqat Ali of Railway team got 3 wickets against 29 runs in 4 overs and he was declared man of the match whereas Naveed Ahmad was declared as best blower and Usman as best batsman.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jawad Sports & Culture Complex Sheikh Jawad Afzal witnessed the final as chief guest and later awarded trophies and cash prizes to the position holder teams and players.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jawad Club would also organize five cricket tournaments next month including Women Cricket Tournament, disabled Cricket Tournament, T-20 Cricket Tournament and One-Day Matches.

The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 40,000 while runner up got prize of Rs 20,000 along with trophies.

First class cricketer Naveed Nazir, Sheik Ammad Afzal, Nadeem Ashraf and others were alsopresent on the occasion.