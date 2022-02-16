UrduPoint.com

Railway Team Wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

Railway team has won 3rd Sheikh Afzal Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament with 50 runs by defeating its rival Morning Star team in the final match played at Jawad Sports & Culture Complex on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Railway team has won 3rd Sheikh Afzal Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament with 50 runs by defeating its rival Morning Star team in the final match played at Jawad sports & Culture Complex on Wednesday.

Winning toss, Railway team decided to bat first and scored 181 runs with a loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Haseeb of Railway team scored 36 runs against 20 balls while Danish Rasheed bagged 33 runs on 32 balls.

Muhammad Naveed of Morning Star team got three wickets against 20 runs in 4 overs.

Chasing the target, Morning Star team could score only 131 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Abdul Hannan of Morning Star got 25 runs on 22 balls while Tahir Hussain grabbed 18 runs on 17 balls.

Sadaqat Ali of Railway team got 3 wickets against 29 runs in 4 overs and he was declared man of the match whereas Naveed Ahmad was declared as best blower and Usman as best batsman.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jawad Sports & Culture Complex Sheikh Jawad Afzal witnessed the final as chief guest and later awarded trophies and cash prizes to the position holder teams and players.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jawad Club would also organize five cricket tournaments next month including Women Cricket Tournament, disabled Cricket Tournament, T-20 Cricket Tournament and One-Day Matches.

The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 40,000 while runner up got prize of Rs 20,000 along with trophies.

First class cricketer Naveed Nazir, Sheik Ammad Afzal, Nadeem Ashraf and others were alsopresent on the occasion.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Man Women Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer cou ..

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer courses for Afghan students

1 minute ago
 Met dept to install modern radar for better predic ..

Met dept to install modern radar for better predication

1 minute ago
 Killed for witchcraft, Scotland's forgotten victim ..

Killed for witchcraft, Scotland's forgotten victims find a voice

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs Sargodha Development Authority ..

Commissioner chairs Sargodha Development Authority review meeting

1 minute ago
 PBM inaugurates seven more Mobile Food Trucks of ' ..

PBM inaugurates seven more Mobile Food Trucks of 'Ehsaas koi Bhooka Na Soey' for ..

2 minutes ago
 Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Andr ..

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>