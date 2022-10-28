Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: Multan, Karachi teams win opening matches

(@Abdulla99267510)

Walton Railways Academy, Lahore division, Mughalpura Workshops, Multan, Karachi and Peshawar division teams are playing the foodball tournament

LAHORE: Multan and Karachi division of Pakistan Railways on Friday won their opening matches in the inter-division football tournament.

Divisional Superintendent Workshop Rahat Mirza inaugurated the opening matches being held under the aegis of Pakistan Railways Mughalpura Division while Sports officers including Asim Tasneem Khokhar and Workshop Division Welfare Sports officer Shahzad also graced the occasion.

Walton Railways Academy, Lahore division, Mughalpura Workshops, Multan, Karachi and Peshawar division teams are playing the foodball tournament. The opening match was played between Multan and Peshawar Division but Multan beat Peshawar by 5-0.

Multan striker performed well and broke the defense of Peshawar Division. In the second opening match, Karachi did three goals and defeated Walton academy by 0. Railways Walton Academy Director General also watched the match. The Final match will be played by tomorrow (Saturday).