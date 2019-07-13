UrduPoint.com
Railways To Conduct 'Football Cup'

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:16 PM

Railways to conduct 'Football Cup'

Railways would arrange "DS Railway Football Cup" during the month of August and the players would be temporarily relieved from their official duties to hold net practice for the tournament, said DS Railways Ameer Daud Pouta

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Railways would arrange "DS Railway Football Cup" during the month of August and the players would be temporarily relieved from their official duties to hold net practice for the tournament, said DS Railways Ameer Daud Pouta.

Coordinator Football Federation Multan Abid Hussain said that the tournament would be played on "open basis" where teams from various cities of the division would participate.

DS Railways said that players' selection was almost finalized at local level.

