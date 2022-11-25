UrduPoint.com

Raima Khan Wins Inter-Departmental Chess Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Raima Khan of Psychology Department clinched the trophy by defeating Manahil in the thrilling final of the Inter-Departmental Women Chess Championship organized jointly by the department of Psychology and Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University inside Larama Campus on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Dr. Safia, a known scientist, was the chief guest on this occasion. Along with Dr. Safia, Assistant Professor Psychology Department Dr. Umm-e-Kulsoom and Deputy Director of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Mariyyah Sameen, a large number of players and students were among the spectators present there. They also witnessed the semi-finals and final matches wherein the players exhibited a thrill-packed display and received thundering applause. Chess Organizing Committee including Miss Tahira Khan, Miss Iqra, Miss Saba Afridi, Miss Sara Gul, Referee Ayesha Mir were also present.

In the first semi-final, Raima Khan defeated Jawaria after a tough competition and reached the final while in the second semi-final, Manahil made record victory against Faiza in another thrilling semi-final and got the honor of playing the final.

In the Championship, 32 players from Psychology Department, Health and Physical education Department, Biochemistry Department, English Department, Law Department and Department of Islamiat participated in the Championship.

The Championship was held in four different rounds. The semi-finals and finals were played on the last day of the four-day Championship.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Safia said that the chess game was important for mental health and intellectual development.

Appreciating Deputy Director of Sports Mariyyah Sameen and Dr. Umm-e-Kulsoom, he said that it is important to organize healthy activities for female students. It helps to build endurance, he said, adding that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University has recently achieved the best performance by winning the first position in the Inter-University Games of 35 universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the students of the University had not only represented Pakistan in national but also international sports competitions. He expressed hope that the students will work harder than this.

Finally, the chief guest distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the players.

