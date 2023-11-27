Open Menu

Raiment 61 Polo Cup Starts Tomorrow

Published November 27, 2023

Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

The four-goal Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 is set to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) at the prestigious Lahore Polo Club grounds

The four-goal Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 is set to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) at the prestigious Lahore Polo Club grounds.

Lahore Polo Club President, Malik Azam Hayat Noon, shared insights into the tournament, revealing the participation of six top teams, strategically divided into two groups for this four-goal event. President Noon emphasized the Lahore Polo Club's commitment to promoting polo, asserting, "The historic Lahore Polo Club is dedicated to showcasing the best polo matches, providing spectators with a captivating display of the sport.

"

In Pool A, teams Guard Group/Lotto Carpets, ZS, and Total Nutrition will compete, while Pool B features Remington/Newage, Diamond Paints, and Olympia. The action kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday) with Guard Group/Lotto Carpets facing ZS at 2:30 pm, followed by Remington/Newage competing against Diamond Paints at 3:30 pm.

Wednesday's lone match will see Total Nutrition in a showdown against Guard Group/Lotto Carpets. The tournament will continue throughout the week, building anticipation for the main final scheduled on Sunday, December 3.

