Rain-delayed Match Sees Bangladesh 'A' Dominate On Day Three

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2024 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) After two days of rain and a wet outfield, the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' finally saw action at the Islamabad Club on Thursday.

Bangladesh 'A' capitalized on the conditions, posting a commanding total of 346-6 at the close of play.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Pakistan Shaheens found themselves on the back foot as Bangladesh's top order delivered solid performances. Jakir Ali was the standout performer for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 136. His was well-supported by Saif Hassan, who scored a composed 111.

Mahidul islam Ankon contributed 39 runs, while Shahadat Hossain chipped in with 23.

The Shaheens’ bowlers had a challenging day, with Ghulam Mudassar taking 2-59 and Mehran Mumtaz claiming 2-67. Abrar Ahmed managed a wicket but conceded 85 runs in the process.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' - Second four-day match - Islamabad Club

Score in brief:

Bangladesh 'A' 346-6, 98 overs (Jakir Ali 136 not out, Saif Hassan 111, Mahidul Islam Ankon 39, Shahadat Hossain 23; Ghulam Mudassar 2-59, Mehran Mumtaz 2-67, Abrar Ahmed 1-85)

