Rain delays final day of West Indies-Sri Lanka Test

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Rain has delayed the start of play on the last day of the second and final Test match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Set 377 for victory, Sri Lanka are set to resume at 29 without loss.

The first match ended in a draw last week after the West Indies batted through the final day at the same venue, having been set 375 to win.