Rain delays first India v South Africa ODI

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain delayed the start of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The toss was delayed because of a wet outfield at the scheduled start time of 1pm (0730 GMT) due to a wet outfield.

The three-match is going ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak that has prompted many sporting events to be cancelled or postponed across the globe.