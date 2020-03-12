UrduPoint.com
Rain Delays First India V South Africa ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:37 PM

Rain delays first India v South Africa ODI

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain delayed the start of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The toss was delayed because of a wet outfield at the scheduled start time of 1pm (0730 GMT) due to a wet outfield.

The three-match is going ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak that has prompted many sporting events to be cancelled or postponed across the globe.

